Barlow won't start in Friday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Barlow will retreat to the bench in Philadelphia's preseason finale. The 22-year-old big man started the team's previous three preseason games and will look to earn a spot in the rotation come Opening Night.

