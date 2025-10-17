76ers' Dominick Barlow: Joining second unit Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow won't start in Friday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
Barlow will retreat to the bench in Philadelphia's preseason finale. The 22-year-old big man started the team's previous three preseason games and will look to earn a spot in the rotation come Opening Night.
