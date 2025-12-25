site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-dominick-barlow-may-not-play-vs-bulls | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Dominick Barlow: May not play vs. Bulls
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barlow (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Barlow is dealing with an illness, as are VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes. Barlow sat out Tuesday's loss to the Nets and is at risk of missing a second straight game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories