Barlow (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow is dealing with an illness, as are VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes. Barlow sat out Tuesday's loss to the Nets and is at risk of missing a second straight game.

