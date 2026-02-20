Barlow finished Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks with one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.

Barlow had quite the dud Thursday, but Trendon Watford wasn't much better off the bench for the 76ers. With Joel Embiid (knee, shin) sidelined, it was Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona who stepped up the most for Philadelphia.