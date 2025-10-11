76ers' Dominick Barlow: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason loss to the Magic.
Barlow drew another start Friday and continues to make a strong impression on the 76ers. The team is without several key contributors due to injuries and maintenance, but even though Barlow is on a two-way contract, he might play his way into the rotation for Opening Night at this point.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Productive in start•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Starting against New York•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Active at training camp•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Shut down for rest of Summer League•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Nears double-double in SL loss•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Signs two-way deal with Philly•