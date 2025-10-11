Barlow recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason loss to the Magic.

Barlow drew another start Friday and continues to make a strong impression on the 76ers. The team is without several key contributors due to injuries and maintenance, but even though Barlow is on a two-way contract, he might play his way into the rotation for Opening Night at this point.