76ers' Dominick Barlow: Nears double-double in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow tallied 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 Summer League loss to the Hornets.
Barlow came up one rebound shy of a double-double in Saturday's close loss. The center signed a two-way deal with the 76ers on Wednesday after appearing in 35 regular-season games for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season, where he averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Signs two-way deal with Philly•
-
Dominick Barlow: Team option declined•
-
Hawks' Dominick Barlow: Back to bench against Magic•
-
Hawks' Dominick Barlow: Starting Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dominick Barlow: Diminished role in victory•
-
Hawks' Dominick Barlow: Balanced effort off bench in loss•