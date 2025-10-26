Barlow is set to undergo a procedure Monday to address a right elbow laceration and will miss the 76ers' next two games before being re-evaluated later this week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Barlow suffered the injury during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Hornets, missing the entire second half of the contest as a result. The 76ers should have a better idea regarding how much time Barlow will miss once he's re-evaluated, but he'll be sidelined for at least Monday's home game versus the Magic and Tuesday's game in Washington. Jabari Walker opened the third quarter of Saturday's win with the starters and could slide into the top unit in Barlow's stead Monday.