76ers' Dominick Barlow: Out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Barlow sustained a right elbow laceration in Saturday's win over the Hornets and won't suit up against Orlando. With the 22-year-old sidelined, Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards are candidates for increased minutes. Barlow's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards.
