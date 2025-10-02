Barlow had six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Barlow started Philadelphia's preseason opener, something he's unlikely to do very often when Paul George (knee) is healthy for the 76ers. That said, Barlow could be a mainstay in the first unit during the preseason as the two-way player looks to make an impression ahead of the regular season. If George is cleared for Opening Night, however, Barlow would likely head over to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.