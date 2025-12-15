Barlow ended Sunday's 120-117 loss to Atlanta with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes.

Albeit in a losing effort, Barlow contributed a full stat line Sunday. As long as Kelly Oubre (knee) and Trendon Watford (adductor) remain off the floor, Barlow remains in a favorable position for playing time. He's started nine consecutive games, during which Barlow has averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes per contest.