Barlow (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Portland, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Barlow was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately sit out Monday due to an undisclosed illness. With both he and Joel Embiid (knee) inactive, Philadelphia will be without its usual frontcourt starting duo, leaving Trendon Watford, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond as candidates to step into the starting five. Barlow's next chance to play will come Wednesday against New York.