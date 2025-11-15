Barlow provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons.

Barlow immediately impacted the game upon entering the game with his rebounding prowess and tenacity on defense, and he played so well that head coach Nick Nurse started him over Trendon Watford to begin the second half. He finished with a team-best plus/minus rating of plus-11, so it'll be interesting to see if he earned himself a start for Monday's matchup with the Clippers.