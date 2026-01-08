76ers' Dominick Barlow: Sees 23 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 win over the Wizards.
The 76ers had their full roster available for the first time this season, and Barlow kept his spot with the starters and saw a decent workload. He's made a strong impression on the 76ers, and he currently holds averages of 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Chips in 12 points in win•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Green light to play Friday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Now probable for Friday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: May not play vs. Bulls•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Ruled out with illness•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Questionable for Tuesday•