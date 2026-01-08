Barlow amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 win over the Wizards.

The 76ers had their full roster available for the first time this season, and Barlow kept his spot with the starters and saw a decent workload. He's made a strong impression on the 76ers, and he currently holds averages of 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest.