Barlow (not injury related) will be shut down for the remainder of the Summer League, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow's Summer League run has come to an end after two appearances, highlighted by a double-double effort Saturday. The center signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on July 9 following a 2024-25 season with the Hawks, during which he averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field across 35 regular-season outings.