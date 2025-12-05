Barlow ended with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Warriors.

Barlow didn't do much in the scoring column after putting up double figures in four straight contests, but he made up for it on the glass, where he led the Sixers in rebounds. His 14 rebounds marks a new season high and is the second time through 12 games this year he's racked up double-digit boards. Barlow has now started five straight games for Philly, and he has a decent chance to remain involved Friday in Milwaukee with Joel Embiid likely to sit out the second half of a back-to-back.