76ers' Dominick Barlow: Starting against Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow will start in Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks.
The 76ers are pretty shorthanded Thursday, but it's interesting to see Barlow get the starting nod next to Adem Bona. Barlow is on a two-way contract with the 76ers, but he can play the four and the five. Additionally, coach Nick Nurse singled him out as someone who is having a strong camp.
