Barlow is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Barlow inked a two-way contract with the 76ers this offseason ahead of his fourth NBA season. The 22-year-old big man will draw the start in Philadelphia's regular-season opener, stepping into the power forward spot while Paul George (knee) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) are sidelined. Barlow started four games with Atlanta in 2024-25, and he averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 20 minutes per game across those four starts.