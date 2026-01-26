Barlow is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hornets.

With Paul George (knee) sitting out Monday, Barlow is ready to plug the hole in the Philadelphia first unit. Barlow has averaged 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.3 minutes per contest over his last 14 games as a starter, shooting 57.1 percent from the field.