Barlow contributed 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 45 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Barlow couldn't repeat the double-double he logged in the win over the Nets on Friday, but he did an excellent job filling out the stat sheet and recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Barlow should remain a decent fantasy alternative until further notice due to the recent injury woes affecting the 76ers' frontcourt, but if Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond (knee) are available, Barlow won't have much upside even in deeper leagues.