Barlow (back) participated in Thursday's shootaround but doesn't have a timeline to return to game action, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Barlow has been dealing with back soreness dating back to the preseason, so his participation in shootaround is an encouraging step and part of his reintegration plan. However, the 76ers have yet to provide a firm return date, and he'll likely need to ramp up further before he's cleared to play. Barlow should be monitored in deeper formats, but he isn't someone who needs to be rostered while he remains sidelined.