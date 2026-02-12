Barlow produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to the Knicks.

With Paul George suspended until late March, Barlow has a clear runway to the starting job at power forward for the next month and a half or so. Barlow has delivered fairly quality numbers when part of the first unit, averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor over his last eight contests as a starter.