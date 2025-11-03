Barlow (elbow) will remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Barlow is still recovering from a procedure he had to address a laceration on his elbow, and Tuesday will mark his fourth straight game on the inactive list. Head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged Sunday that Barlow's injury is taking longer to heal than expected, but he hoped to get another update early next week. It doesn't sound like Barlow will be available for Wednesday's game in Cleveland, nor the Saturday-Sunday, back-to-back set that follows.