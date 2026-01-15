Barlow has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a back contusion, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow took a hard fall earlier in the game and required assistance to make it back to the locker room. He's been deemed unable to return with what the 76ers are calling a back contusion. Barlow's next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with the Cavaliers. In the meantime, look for Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker to pick up the slack.