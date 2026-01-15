76ers' Dominick Barlow: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a back contusion, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Barlow took a hard fall earlier in the game and required assistance to make it back to the locker room. He's been deemed unable to return with what the 76ers are calling a back contusion. Barlow's next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with the Cavaliers. In the meantime, look for Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker to pick up the slack.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: X-Rays negative; headed for MRI•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Headed to locker room•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Sees 23 minutes in win•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Chips in 12 points in win•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Green light to play Friday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Now probable for Friday•