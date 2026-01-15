Head coach Nick Nurse said that Barlow's (back) X-Rays came back negative, but he'll get an MRI on Thursday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Barlow went down hard on a drive to the hoop during Wednesday's loss to the Cavs and did not return, and while X-Rays came back negative, he's not out of the woods just yet. We'll have a better idea on the extent of Barlow's back injury after his MRI results are released, but for now, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's rematch with Cleveland. If Barlow needs to miss time, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre and Trendon Watford will help pick up the slack.