Howard went for seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-94 loss to the Hawks.

While Joel Embiid (back) returned to the starting lineup, he still was not 100 percent as Howard played 12 more minutes despite coming off the bench. Both big men hauled in 11 rebounds and for Howard, it is the fourth time in his last five games he has hit double-digit boards.