Howard and the 76ers have come to terms on a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The deal will be for the veteran minimum exception of $2.6 million according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com. Philadelphia will be the seventh different team Howard has suited up for, as he continues to be a journeyman in the latter stage of his career. The 76ers traded Al Horford to the Thunder on draft night, which opened up a spot for Howard. He projects to back up Joel Embiid in the upcoming season. The 34-year-old averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds across 18.9 minutes in 69 games for the Lakers last season.