Howard recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's overtime win over the Spurs.

Howard is arguably going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he has posted back-to-back double-doubles just for the second time this season -- though he didn't play more than 18 minutes in any of those games. The veteran big man actually has three double-doubles over his last five outings and is averaging 11.4 points with 9.4 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per game over that five-game span.