Howard recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Philadelphia's 134-123 loss to Utah on Monday.

With Joel Embiid (back) out of the lineup, Howard played an increased role and came away with his third double-double of the season. While Mike Scott got the start, it was Howard that got the majority of the minutes at center due to Scott coming off a knee injury. In the four games that Howard has played at least 25 minutes this season he has pulled down an average of 14.0 rebounds per game. The veteran has been a valuable post-presence in his first season with Philadelphia averaging 6.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. If Embiid is to miss more time, expect those numbers to increase with more playing time expected for Howard.