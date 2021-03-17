Howard scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

While Tony Bradley got his second straight start with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup, it was Howard who played more and was more effective when operating as the team's center. The 76ers were a team-high plus-7 in the 27 minutes Howard was on the floor and the double-double was his fifth of the season. The veteran is a possible streaming option after averaging 9.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over the first two games in which Embiid has been out.