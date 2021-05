Howard played 17 minutes off the bench and recorded 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist Friday in the win over the Hawks.

While Howard play fewer minutes than all starters, he still managed to pace the Sixers in points, rebounds and blocks. He's grabbed double-digit rebounds in eight of 14 games this month. Howard may not score the way he used to, but his ability to crash the glass keep him fantasy relevant.