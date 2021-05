Howard produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 win over the Pistons.

It was a game of distinction for Howard, who moved into 11th place on the NBA's career rebounding list. We should see an increased run from the veteran as the regular season draws close, as coach Doc Rivers will likely elect to rest Joel Embiid for the postseason.