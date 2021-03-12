Howard played 24 minutes off the bench and added 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal Thursday in the win over the Bulls.

With Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) out, Howard and starter Tony Bradley split time on the court with the former edging out the latter in minutes and points while grabbing greater than twice as many rebounds. Howard has been a nice bench addition for the 76ers this season, grabbing double-digit boards 14 times in 37 appearances. In games that Embiid misses, Howard is averaging 10.9 points and 10.7 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per contest.