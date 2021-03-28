Howard was ejected from Saturday's game against the Clippers after being assessed two technical fouls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the second consecutive ejection for the 35-year-old, with one coming against each team in Los Angeles. Howard had nine points (0-1 FG, 9-14 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes before being tossed Saturday.