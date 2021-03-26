Howard was ejected from Thursday's game against the Lakers after being assessed two technical fouls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After getting his championship ring for last year's run with the Lakers prior to the game, Howard got involved in a dust up with Montrezl Harrell in the first half and was ejected. The 35-year-old had gone for six points, two rebounds and two blocks in just six minutes of action. Howard's exit leaves Mike Scott as the only "center" on the roster for the rest of Thursday's game.