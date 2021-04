Howard posted 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks during 26 minutes in the 76ers' 114-94 win against Cleveland on Thursday.

Howard had one of his best performances of the year during the win, as he continues to play an elevated role in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Howard now has eight double-doubles since Embiid went down, and his 15 boards Thursday tied for his second-most in any game this season.