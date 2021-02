Howard had five points (1-2 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win at Charlotte.

The 35-year-old didn't offer much offensively Wednesday, but he pulled down double-digit rebounds for the third straight contest. Howard is averaging 6.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.7 minutes through 21 games this season.