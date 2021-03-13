Howard played 18 minutes off the bench and went for six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block during Friday's win over the Wizards.

Even with the return of Joel Embiid from COVID-19 protocols, who ended up leaving the game with a knee injury in the third quarter, Howard made an impact. He only played in 18 minutes but still led the team in rebounding though the four fouls are a bit concerning. While the extent of Embiid's injury is unknown, if he ends up missing time, Howard has shown he can fill in. In the seven games Embiid has missed this season, Howard is averaging 10.9 points and 10.7 rebounds.