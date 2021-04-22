Howard registered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Howard has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in three of his last four games. Playing behind MVP candidate Joel Embiid, Howard typically doesn't see much playing time, but when he does, he makes an impact on the glass. During the month of April, Howard is averaging 9.7 rebounds, including 2.9 on the offensive glass. He may not be the scorer he once was, but Howard is still a dominant rebounder.