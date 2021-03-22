Howard had four points (2-4 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Knicks.

The veteran saw 32 minutes -- his second-highest total of the season -- in the overtime victory, notching his fourth straight game with 10-plus rebounds. Howard continues to provide solid value as a weekly streamer in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), but when Embiid returns, Howard will likely return to deep-league-only status in fantasy circles.