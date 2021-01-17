Howard scored eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-8 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Howard got the start in place of Joel Embiid, who is slated to miss at least two games due to a right knee injury, and while his scoring figures were poor, he delivered a season-high mark in rebounds. Howard is not expected to be the dominant two-way threat he once was and has scored in double digits just twice this season, but he can be a reliable streaming option while Embiid is out, especially in category-based leagues.