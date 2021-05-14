Howard has been suspended for Friday's game against the Magic for accruing 16 technical fouls this season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old received his 16th technical foul during Thursday's loss to the Heat, resulting in the one-game ban. Howard would be suspended an additional game for every two technicals he receives the rest of the way, but that's not a major concern with only one game remaining after Friday. Mike Scott should see more work as a reserve behind Joel Embiid for Philadelphia.