Howard played in 25 minutes off the bench and collected 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-12 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks during the 76ers' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Sunday.

Howard and Tony Bradley saw extended minutes with Joel Embiid (back) out of the lineup. It was the second straight game in which Howard collected double-digit rebounds. In Howard's last 12 games, he has hit the 20-minute plateau six times and is averaging 6.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.