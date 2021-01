Howard tallied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in the 118-101 victory over the Hornets.

Howard has now gone over 10 rebounds twice this season despite not even hitting 20 minutes in any contest. The 35-year old saw his most minutes on the floor, as the game was well in hand from the beginning. Even with the extended playing time, Howard still has yet to put up 10 points in a game this season.