Howard played 16 minutes off the bench and added 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in the victory over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Howard saw extended time in the second half, including playing the entire fourth quarter with the game out of reach. His 14 points match what he totaled over his previous three games combined. While he's failed to play at least 20 minutes in five straight contests, Howard has still managed to haul in at least five boards four times.