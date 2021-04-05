Howard had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Howard has been playing at least 20 minutes on a regular basis but delivered a strong performance here even if he couldn't complete a double-double -- a feat he has accomplished in four of his last 11 games. Howard has been delivering most of his value on the boards, as he has grabbed double-digit rebounds eight times during that aforementioned 11-game stretch.