Howard put up eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 13 minutes in a win over Sacramento on Tuesday.

Howard just missed out on a double-double while dishing a season-high four dimes despite logging only 13 minutes on the court. He has proven to be a valuable asset off the bench for the 76ers in his first year with the squad, posting per-game averages of 5.9 points, 7.8 boards and 0.9 blocks. The veteran doesn't play enough minutes to be more than an occasional streamer for rebounds and swats in fantasy leagues, though his per-36 minute averages of 16.5 boards and 2.0 blocks suggest that he can still make a big impact on the court when given the opportunity.