Howard went for eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out, the Sixers went with Tony Bradley as the starter, leaving Howard as the first big man off the bench. Howard only saw a mild boost in minutes (20), though the game was out of reach in the third quarter, so it wasn't the most accurate preview of how the rotation will shape up without Embiid.