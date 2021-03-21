Howard tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 win over the Kings.

In Joel Embiid's absence, both Howard and Tony Bradley have been holding down the fort under the basket. Although Bradley has garnered the starts, Howard's bench contribution has been significant. The veteran has now logged three consecutive double-doubles. Predicting numbers for the two big men will be tricky while Embiid is out, but both centers will outdo their previous production until the injury situation is resolved.