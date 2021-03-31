Howard totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in a 104-95 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Howard got the start at center but failed to record a defensive stat for just the second time in his last 15 games. The big man was ejected in back-to-back games prior to Tuesday's contest, so it was good to see the big man play 20 minutes and convert on a high percentage of his shot attempts. Howard has been very strong on the glass over his last 11 games, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game.