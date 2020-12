Howard scored 14 points (7-7 FG) to go along with four rebounds in 16 minutes in the 76ers preseason win over the Pacers on Friday.

Howard got the start with Joel Embiid (illness) sidelined. He didn't miss a shot and rebounded well in his limited minutes, though he also turned the ball over five times and racked up four fouls. Howard should be a decent source of points and boards, even though he'll primarily serve as Embiid's backup. .