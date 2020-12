Howard recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in a win at New York on Saturday.

Most of Howard's production came from an impressive seven-point run he had during the second quarter. He remains a serviceable scoring and rebounding option, but his fantasy value seems more limited than ever. Howard is averaging just 14.5 minutes of playing time serving as Joel Embiid's backup.